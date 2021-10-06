Wife detained for ‘killing’ man in Natore

Police said Kaniz hit Barat on his head with a hammer on Tuesday afternoon as he refused to transfer his property to her.
Barat became unconscious. He died when Kaniz and her brothers hung him from the ceiling of their house with a scarf to stage the murder as suicide, police said.
On information, police rushed to the spot at night and took the body with them. They also detained Kaniz.
Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagatipara police station, said on Wednesday that an FIR was filed in the case. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” he said.