Wife detained for ‘killing’ man in Natore

Police have detained a woman for allegedly killing her husband over property in the Taltola area of Natore’s Bagatipara upazila, reports UNB.

The detainee has been identified as Kaniz Fatema. She is the second wife of Borat Ali. Borat, the victim, was an employee of Qadirabad Cantonment Sapper College.

Police said Kaniz hit Barat on his head with a hammer on Tuesday afternoon as he refused to transfer his property to her.

Barat became unconscious. He died when Kaniz and her brothers hung him from the ceiling of their house with a scarf to stage the murder as suicide, police said.

On information, police rushed to the spot at night and took the body with them. They also detained Kaniz.

Sirajul Islam, officer-in-charge of Bagatipara police station, said on Wednesday that an FIR was filed in the case. “We are waiting for the post-mortem report,” he said.

