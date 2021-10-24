Crime and Law

Wife hacks husband dead in Bhola

Prothom Alo English Desk
default-image

A 45-year-old man was hacked to death allegedly by his wife over a family feud at Ruhita village in Alinagar union of Bhola Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Farhad Hossain Titob Munsi, son of Belayet Hossain Munsi of Digholdi union of the upazila, reports UNB.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Locals said Farhad used to live in his in-law's house with his 2nd wife Nur Nahar Begum, 35, in Alinagar union. The couple locked into quarrel over family affairs on Sunday morning.

Advertisement

At a stage of altercation, Nur Nahar first sprayed pepper into Farhad's eyes and then hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the man dead on spot. On information, police recovered the body and detained Nur Nahar from the spot.

Bhola sadar police station sub inspector (SI) Md Kabir said the body was sent to Bhola sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.

Read more from Crime and Law
Advertisement