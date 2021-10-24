Wife hacks husband dead in Bhola

Locals said Farhad used to live in his in-law's house with his 2nd wife Nur Nahar Begum, 35, in Alinagar union. The couple locked into quarrel over family affairs on Sunday morning.
At a stage of altercation, Nur Nahar first sprayed pepper into Farhad's eyes and then hacked him indiscriminately, leaving the man dead on spot. On information, police recovered the body and detained Nur Nahar from the spot.
Bhola sadar police station sub inspector (SI) Md Kabir said the body was sent to Bhola sadar hospital morgue for autopsy.