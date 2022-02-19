Woman arrested for killing daughters in Khulna

Enamul Haque, a sub-inspector at Terokhada police station, said the couple got married four years back. But when Fatema got pregnant, Masum sent her to her father's house.
Two months ago, the couple was blessed with the twin daughters but Fatema continued to live with her parents. On Friday morning, local people found the bodies of the infants floating in the pond.
During interrogation, police said, Fatema admitted to suffocating her two daughters to death on Thursday night as they had been crying. "Later she had dumped the bodies in the pond," Enamul said.