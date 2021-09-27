Woman dies as mob beats up two for 'snatching gold chain': Police

A mob lynched a woman and injured another on suspicion that they were snatchers, police said on Monday.

The incident took place on Sunday at Boro Balmantachar in Nawabganj upazila in Dhaka, according to police.

The deceased is Runa Akter, 45, wife of Purok Mia of Nasirbag in Brahmanbaria district, reports news agency UNB.