Woman dies as mob beats up two for 'snatching gold chain': Police

Another woman Popy, 20 was undergoing treatment at the upazila health complex.
The two women snatched a gold chain from Zahura Begum, a resident of Boro Balmantarchar village, as she was waiting in a queue for taking Covid jabs at a local centre on Sunday afternoon, said Sirajul Islam Sheikh, officer-in-charge of Nawabganj police station,
Zahura’s husband Hazrat Ali caught the two women with the help of local people.
The two females were taken to the house of Zahura, where they were mercilessly beaten, also joined by local people.
Runa was declared dead by physicians after the badly mauled women were taken to a local hospital. Her body was sent to Mitford hospital on Monday for post-mortem.
Police arrested Zahura while her husband Hazrat Ali escaped. The OC said legal action will be taken against those involved in the mob-beating.