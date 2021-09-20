Woman dies in Bagerhat over UP polls violence

A woman was killed in a clash following the election to Chandpai Union Parishad in Mongla upazila on Sunday night, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Fatema Begum ,70 .

Witnesses said supporters of Chandpai Union Parishad member candidate Matiar Rahman Moral and supporters of rival candidate Shafiqul Islam locked into a clash over the polls, leaving Fatema dead on the spot and four others injured.

The wounded are Matiar Rahman Moral, Borhan Sheikh (35), Israfil Sheikh (28) and Awal Moral (40).