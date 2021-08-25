Woman gang-raped after abduction from Ullapara station

Victim's husband said he along with his wife arrived at Salpa railway station under Ullapara upazila in Sirajganj district in the afternoon to catch a train to go to his father-in-law’s home.
He asked the wife to wait at a tea stall next to the station and went to pay the fare of the van driver who brought them there. On return she found his wife missing only to be found the next morning.
Deepak Kumar Das, officer-in-charge of the police station, said some local people on Monday morning reported to the husband that they saw a woman lying sick in a mango orchard in neighbouring Betkandi village, about half a kilometre away from the railway station.
Police rescued the rape survivor and admitted her to the hospital.
The survivor said that some people tactfully made her faint before she found herself in the lonely orchard at night. There the men raped her throughout the night before leaving her in a bad shape. On Tuesday afternoon, the rape survivor's husband filed a case with the Ullapara model police station against 10/12 unidentified persons. Sirajganj assistant superintendent of police Mahfuz Hossain (Ullapara Circle) said the police have launched a hunt for the perpetrators.