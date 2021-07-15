Woman gang-raped in Sylhet tea estate, 4 arrested

According to her statement, on 13 July they left her to another five men: Rebul (25), Imam (25), Farooq (23), Md. Moshahid Ahmed (27) and Abul (26) who also raped her and left.

From that tent in the tea estate she managed to reach out to a passer-by who helped her contact her sister.

On Wednesday afternoon, she lodged a complaint against all nine with the Airport Police Station.