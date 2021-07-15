Woman gang-raped in Sylhet tea estate, 4 arrested

The victim said on 10 July, after she reached Sylhet Jabed took her to Marakona Tilla in Khadimnagar Burjan Tea estate.
There, Jabed with his companions- Faisal, Russell and Jamil raped her, keeping her captive in a tent for three days. The abuse continued for the entire period.
According to her statement, on 13 July they left her to another five men: Rebul (25), Imam (25), Farooq (23), Md. Moshahid Ahmed (27) and Abul (26) who also raped her and left.
From that tent in the tea estate she managed to reach out to a passer-by who helped her contact her sister.
On Wednesday afternoon, she lodged a complaint against all nine with the Airport Police Station.
Airport police officer-in-charge Khan Mohammad Mainul Zakir said on the basis of her information police ran an operation and arrested four of the nine accused.
Attempts are being made to arrest the remaining five.
The woman was admitted to the One Stop Crisis Center (OCC) of Sylhet Osmani Medical College Hospital for treatment, he said.