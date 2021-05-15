Woman hacks husband to death in Netrokona

A 27-year-old woman allegedly hacked her husband to death with an axe over a family feud at Kalmakanda upazila in Netrokona on Saturday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased is 36-year-old Rukku Mia, son of Samsu Uddin, a resident of Letirkanda village in Purbodhola upazila.

The woman --Rubina Aktar, Rukku's third wife, and daughter of Babul Helali of Koilati village in Kalmakanda upazila -- has been arrested in connection with the murder, police said.