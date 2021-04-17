Woman killed over land dispute in Sherpur

A woman was allegedly killed by her husband’s rivals over a land dispute at Babarchar village in Sherpur’s Nakla upazila on Friday, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Sharmin Akter, 40, wife of Zahidul Islam of the village.
Quoting family sources, Mushfiqur Rahman, officer-in-charge of Nakla police station said Saturday that Zahidul had a clash with accused -- Bazlu, Mizan and Shobha -- over the ownership of a piece of land.
Around 6:00 pm on Friday, the accused went to Zahidul’s house and asked him to withdraw the case he had filed against them seeking ownership of the property in question.
“A scuffle soon broke out between Zahidul and his rivals over the issue. The accused tried to hit him with a bamboo pole but Sharmin, who was present there, sustained a head injury in the attack,” the OC said.
Sharmin was rushed to the upazila health complex, where doctors declared her dead.
“All the three accused have been arrested,” the OC added.