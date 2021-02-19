Woman, 2 children killed, stepson detained

Bodies of a woman and her 9-year-old daughter were recovered from a house in an uptown area in Sylhet early Friday.

Police said the woman and her daughter were stabbed to death sometime around the small hours of Friday at a house in BIDC Moholla area, within the jurisdiction of Shah Paran police station.

The law enforcement had rescued a 7-year-old boy who was also stabbed. But the boy breathed his last under treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.

The deceased were identified as Rubia Begum, 30, her daughter Maha Begum, 9, and son Tahsin, 7.