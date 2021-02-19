Woman, 2 children killed, stepson detained

Bodies of a woman and her 9-year-old daughter were recovered from a house in an uptown area in Sylhet early Friday.
Police said the woman and her daughter were stabbed to death sometime around the small hours of Friday at a house in BIDC Moholla area, within the jurisdiction of Shah Paran police station.
The law enforcement had rescued a 7-year-old boy who was also stabbed. But the boy breathed his last under treatment at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital.
The deceased were identified as Rubia Begum, 30, her daughter Maha Begum, 9, and son Tahsin, 7.
Police said they detained a 17-year-old boy along with a bloodstained knife from the house. The detained boy is a stepson of the deceased woman.
The law enforcement said victim Rubia’s husband Abdal Hossain, 42, is a grocer and was at his store during the incident.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shah Paran police station officer-in-charge Syed Anisur Rahman said police went to the spot after receiving information from the neighbours.
He also said the adolescent boy stabbed his stepmother, stepbrother and stepsister over a family feud, leaving the woman and her daughter dead on the spot. Police detained the boy when he was trying to close the door of the room after setting fire to the mattress.
The OC further said police sent the bodies to the morgue at Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College Hospital for autopsy.