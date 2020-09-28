Woman 'raped' in Chattogram, couple detained

A woman was allegedly raped in Supariwala Para in Agrabad, Chattogram on Sunday night.
Police have been looking for a man, Chandu Mia, who allegedly raped the woman.
Police, on Monday morning, detained a woman and her husband for allegedly collaborating in the crime. The detainees are Nuri Akter and Md Antar from Supariwala Para.
Double Mooring police station sub-inspector Nurul Islam said a 20-year-old woman came from Feni to visit her uncle’s house in Agrabad and a friend of the woman's cousin brought her to their house in Supariwala Para around 8:00pm Sunday.
The police official said Chandu Mia, who lives next to the house of the cousin's friend, took the victim to his house and allegedly raped her.
The victim told her uncle about the incident after returning to his house in the night.
As the woman fell sick, she was admitted to Chittagong Medical College Hospital.
Preparations are underway to file a case over the incident till the filing of this report.