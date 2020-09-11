Woman sent to jail over abduction of girl from TSC

A Dhaka court on Friday sent Nur Nazma Akter Lopa to jail in a case lodged over the abduction of nine-year girl Zinia who sells flowers at Dhaka University TSC area, reports BSS.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Rajesh Chowdhury passed the order, scrapping a bail plea of Lopa, 42.
Earlier, investigation officer (IO) police sub-inspector Md Shahjahan Miah produced Lopa before the court after end of her two-day remand in the case. The IO pleaded to keep Lopa behind bars till the end of investigation in the case.
Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy on 8 September had placed Lopa on two-day remand and police pleaded for seven-day remand.
Zinia was abducted on 1 September from TSC area and was rescued by the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) from Amtola area under Fatulla police station in Narayanganj on 7 September.