Woman sent to jail over abduction of girl from TSC

Dhaka metropolitan magistrate Nivana Khayer Jessy on 8 September had placed Lopa on two-day remand and police pleaded for seven-day remand.

Zinia was abducted on 1 September from TSC area and was rescued by the detective branch (DB) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) from Amtola area under Fatulla police station in Narayanganj on 7 September.