Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for husband’s murder

Meanwhile defence lawyer Ahsan Kabir said an appeal will be filed with the higher court as the judgment was given based on confessional statement only.

Kawsar’s brother-in-law Saif Uddin Mahmud said they will appeal for death sentence to the convict at the higher court.

Testimonial statements of 17 of the 29 witnesses in the case were recorded by the court in this case including the investigation officers and the plaintiff till 15 September this year.