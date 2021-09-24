Woman sentenced to life imprisonment for husband’s murder

Meanwhile defence lawyer Ahsan Kabir said an appeal will be filed with the higher court as the judgment was given based on confessional statement only.
Kawsar’s brother-in-law Saif Uddin Mahmud said they will appeal for death sentence to the convict at the higher court.
Testimonial statements of 17 of the 29 witnesses in the case were recorded by the court in this case including the investigation officers and the plaintiff till 15 September this year.
On 11 April, 2014 Kawsar went to visit a physician with his wife Nadia when some miscreants near Falahia Madrasa in Feni hacked him with a knife and ran away.
Physicians announced him dead after he was rushed to Feni General Hospital.
The next day Kawsar’s father professor Abul Khayer filed a murder case against Nadia and one Md Harun.
On 13 April, 2014 investigation officer of the case sub-inspector Md Alamgir Hossain arrested Nadia from her residence.
Accused Nadia confessed to killing Kawsar alone before the court the same day.
On 7 June, 2014 the case was handed over to SI Kamrul Islam for investigation.
Meanwhile the other accused of the case Md Harun was murdered by some miscreants.
On 30 October, 2015, SI Kamrul Islam filed charge sheet of the murder case against Nadia and Harun.