Woman, who was mugged and fell from train, remains unconscious, 9 held

A woman, who fell off a moving training after being mugged in Bhairab, Kishoreganj on Wednesday night, has not regained consciousness yet.

Thirty-five-year-old Sabina Yesmin is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. She fell off the train, but her six-year-old son Meraz were left aboard. He has been handed over to the family around 3:00 am on Thursday.

Meanwhile, police arrested nine people from different places of Bhairab on Wednesday night. Police said the detained were involved with different criminal activities in the railway station area.