Woman, who was mugged and fell from train, remains unconscious, 9 held

A woman, who fell off a moving training after being mugged in Bhairab, Kishoreganj on Wednesday night, has not regained consciousness yet.
Thirty-five-year-old Sabina Yesmin is undergoing treatment at Dhaka Medical College Hospital. She fell off the train, but her six-year-old son Meraz were left aboard. He has been handed over to the family around 3:00 am on Thursday.
Meanwhile, police arrested nine people from different places of Bhairab on Wednesday night. Police said the detained were involved with different criminal activities in the railway station area.
Several local people spotted Sabina lying on the ground near the railway tracks. They then rescued her and took her to Bhairab Upazlia Health Complex. One of the locals, who rescued Sabina, was Shahidul Islam, resident of Ghorakanada area of Bhairab municipality. Shahidul accompanied Sabina from the health complex to the DMCH. He told Prothom Alo she underwent a CT scan of her head. Physicians said she has sustained severe injuries on the back of her head and suffered profuse bleeding. She hasn’t regained consciousness yet. Family members of Sabina arrived in DMCH at night. Now Sabina’s brother-in-law, Masuk Mia, is attending her, Shahidul added.
Police said Sabina is from Charnarayanpur village of Brahmanbaria’s Akhaura upazlia. She has lost her husband Milon Mia and works at garment factory in Dhaka. She got on the Dhaka-bound intercity Godhuli train, departing from Chattogram, to return to her workplace in the capital. Sabina took the train from Akhaura on Wednesday. The train stopped at Bhairab rail station around 9:00 pm then left the platform slowly. At that time, Sabina was standing in a bogey and the mugger was next to her. As the train moved further from the platform, the mugger stanched her handbag and Sabina fell off the train.
However, several passengers of the train said Sabina was standing on the train while the mugger was on the ground. Her child was left on the train after Sabina fell to the ground. Later passengers handed over the child to the airport police in Dhaka. The airport police sent the child to Bhairab police at night. Later at night, the child's aunt, Taslima Begum took the child from the police station.
Passengers alleged that Bhairab Junction Railway Station has turned risky in the west zone of Dhaka-Chattogram route. Several passengers become victims of various incidents while boarding or disembarking the train daily.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Bhairab police station, Ferdous Ahmed Biswas, said nine people have been detained over the incident so far. They were shown arrested in a case filed previously. They were produced before the court in the morning and then sent to jail in Kishoreganj, he added.