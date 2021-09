The body of an elderly woman was found in her son’s house in Parnurulabad village of Naogaon’s Manda upazila on Monday night.

The deceased was identified as Aklima Begum, 60. Police suspect she was killed and have detained her daughter-in-law for questioning.

However, Laili Begum, the daughter-in-law of the deceased, said, “My husband is a microbus driver in Dhaka. My mother-in-law used to live with my brother-in-law. I brought her to our house on Thursday.”