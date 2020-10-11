Work orders of Tk 2 billion cancelled

A total of 32 work orders issued in the names of companies owned by Faridpur town Awami League general secretary Sajjad Hossain Barkat and his brother Imtiaz Hasan Rubel, have been cancelled. The Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) cancelled these orders between 3 September and 30 September. These cancelled work orders amount to almost Tk 2 billion (Tk 200 crore).

Faridpur LGED officials said that the companies owned by these two brothers collected Tk 500 million (Tk 50 crore) in advance as soon as the work orders were issued. Six other work orders issued in favour of their companies are also in the process of being cancelled.

Barkat and Rubel, who had been close to the Faridpur Sadar member of parliament, former minister Khandker Mosharraf Hossain, are presently in jail. They were arrested on 7 June for their involvement in an attack on the house of district Awami League president, Subal Chandra Saha. There are 11 cases against the two brothers so far. They have given confessional statements in these cases. Their property has been seized in the money laundering case filed by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). And, following court orders, 88 bank accounts of Barkat and Rubel have also been frozen.