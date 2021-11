An activist of Workers Party was stabbed to death by some miscreants in front of Raninagar City hospital in Rajshahi city on Saturday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Piarul Islam Pink, 35, son of Korban Ali.

Nibaran Chandra Barman, officer-in-charge of Boalia Police Station, said Piarul had an altercation with some youths in the area over a trifling matter on Saturday night and then he returned home.