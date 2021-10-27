Crime and Law

Communal violence

Writ petition with HC seeks judicial inquiry

Prothom Alo English Desk
Fire at a fishermen's dwelling area in Pirganj
Fire at a fishermen's dwelling area in PirganjUNB

A writ petition has been filed in the High Court division seeking directions for a judicial inquiry into the attacks on Hindu temples and houses across the country during Durga Puja, reports UNB.

Two lawyers, including advocate Anup Kumar Saha, have filed the writ petition.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The petition was filed on Tuesday, said Jyotirmoy Barua, counsel for the petitioners.

The hearing for the writ might be held on Wednesday at HC bench of justice Mojibur Rahman Miah and justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah, he said.

Advertisement

Jyotirmoy Barua said that instructions have been sought to ensure the safety of the Hindu community, rehabilitate the victims providing compensation and take departmental action against the police officers who failed to provide security to the community. Besides, BTRC has also been asked to remove posts and videos from the online platform that have affected the communal harmony.

Read more from Crime and Law
Post Comment
Advertisement