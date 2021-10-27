Writ petition with HC seeks judicial inquiry

The petition was filed on Tuesday, said Jyotirmoy Barua, counsel for the petitioners.
The hearing for the writ might be held on Wednesday at HC bench of justice Mojibur Rahman Miah and justice Kamrul Hossain Mollah, he said.
Jyotirmoy Barua said that instructions have been sought to ensure the safety of the Hindu community, rehabilitate the victims providing compensation and take departmental action against the police officers who failed to provide security to the community. Besides, BTRC has also been asked to remove posts and videos from the online platform that have affected the communal harmony.