Writ seeks action against cops for posting Shipra’s photo on FB

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Sunday seeking action against the two policemen who had posted Shipra Rani Devnath's personal photos on Facebook with provocative comments, reports UNB.
Supreme Court lawyer Manoj Kumar Bhowmik filed the writ petition and sought order for taking action after investigating the incident.
The writ also urged the court to seek explanation as to why circulating the personal images won't be declared illegal and unlawful.
A bench comprising justice JBM M Hasan and justice Md Khairul Alam is likely to hear the writ petition this week.
Six people, including inspector general of police (IGP), senior home secretary, deputy inspector general (DIG) of Khulna range police, two top officers of Police Bureau of Investigation (PBI) have been made respondents.
While talking to reporters, lawyer Manoj said he had filed the writ petition on the basis of a report published in an English daily on Sunday titled "Cyberbullying now adds to her trauma."
Quoting Shipra's brother Shuvojit, the report stated that a group of people, including some top-ranking police officials, have been posting her personal photographs along with provocative comments on Facebook.
Superintendent of Satkhira police (SP) Mostafijur Rahman and PBI SP Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Shelley were named in the report.
Major (retd) Rashed Md Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July.
Shipra Rani Devnath and Sifat, two students of Stamford University in the capital, were companions of Sinha in his Cox's Bazar trip for making a travel documentary.