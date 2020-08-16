Writ seeks action against cops for posting Shipra’s photo on FB

Quoting Shipra's brother Shuvojit, the report stated that a group of people, including some top-ranking police officials, have been posting her personal photographs along with provocative comments on Facebook.



Superintendent of Satkhira police (SP) Mostafijur Rahman and PBI SP Mohammad Mizanur Rahman Shelley were named in the report.



Major (retd) Rashed Md Sinha was killed in police firing at Baharchhara police check-post on 31 July.



Shipra Rani Devnath and Sifat, two students of Stamford University in the capital, were companions of Sinha in his Cox's Bazar trip for making a travel documentary.