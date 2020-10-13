Writ seeks probe into Sylhet man’s death in ‘police custody’

A writ petition was filed with the High Court on Tuesday seeking its directives to investigate the death of a man allegedly at a police outpost in Sylhet, reports UNB.

Supreme Court lawyer and also the resident of Shah Paran area in Sylhet, Syed Fazle Elahi filed the writ petition attaching a newspaper report.

The home ministry secretary, Inspector General of Police, Sylhet police commissioner, Sylhet deputy commissioner, and Sylhet superintendent of police have been made respondents.