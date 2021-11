At around 7:00pm, yaba smugglers realising the presence of the BGB patrol and anticipating the possibility of arrests, started firing at the patrol team. Miscreants dropped the bags and fled to Myanmar through the dense jungle as the law enforcers started retaliating, said a BGB media release.

Later from those bags 50,000 pieces of Burmese yaba worth Tk 15 million was recovered.

Appropriate legal action is being taken in this regard, said the release.