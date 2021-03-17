Youth arrested for ‘rape’ of underage girl in Shariatpur

A young man was arrested on Wednesday from Shariatpur sadar upazila for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl on false promise of marriage, reports UNB.

Police identified the arrestee as Abul Hossain, 25, son of Shoulpara Union’s Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan.

He has obtained an MA from Dhaka University and was scheduled to take part in the 41st Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) exam.

Abul had a six-month affair with the 17-year-old victim. He had sexually exploited the girl with a promise to marry her, according to case details and police sources.

The victim asked Abul to marry her when she got pregnant but the youth forced her to take a pill that terminated her pregnancy.