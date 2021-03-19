Crime and Law

Youth arrested for ‘raping’ speech-impaired girl

Prothom Alo English Desk
Noakhali
default-image

Police arrested a youth on Friday morning for allegedly raping a speech-impaired girl from Noakhali, reports UNB.

The accused, Faruk, 30, is a resident of Subarnachar upazila, reports UNB.

Officer-in-charge (investigation) Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil said Faruk had raped the victim when she was alone at home several months ago. The victim's mother filed a case at Charjabbar police station after she learned about her daughter's pregnancy.

Faruk was arrested from Rangunia in Chattogram on Friday morning.

A court has sent him to jail.

Advertisement
Read more from Crime and Law

More News

Another Chattogram madrasa teacher held for ‘beating’ student

Another Chattogram madrasa teacher held for ‘beating’ student

Two cases filed over attack on Hindu houses, 700 people made accused

Two cases filed over attack on Hindu houses, 700 people made accused

No case filed, none detained over attack on minority community in Sunamganj

Houses of members of the minority community were attacked and vandalised in Nowagaon village in Shalla upazila of Sunamganj on Wednesday.

'AL embarrassed' by Abbasi's reign of terror

'AL embarrassed' by Abbasi's reign of terror