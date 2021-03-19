Youth arrested for ‘raping’ speech-impaired girl

Police arrested a youth on Friday morning for allegedly raping a speech-impaired girl from Noakhali, reports UNB.

The accused, Faruk, 30, is a resident of Subarnachar upazila, reports UNB.

Officer-in-charge (investigation) Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil said Faruk had raped the victim when she was alone at home several months ago. The victim's mother filed a case at Charjabbar police station after she learned about her daughter's pregnancy.

Faruk was arrested from Rangunia in Chattogram on Friday morning.

A court has sent him to jail.