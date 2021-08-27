Youth found dead at rehab centre, family alleges murder

A 25-year-old youth was found dead at a rehabilitation centre along Nobogram Road in Barishal in the small hours of Friday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Chandan Sakar, 25, son of Chittaranjan Sarkar of the Barapaika area in Agailjhara upazila.

Chandan, a drug addict, was admitted to Holy Care Drug Rehabilitation Centre on 7 August, said his family members.