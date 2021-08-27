Youth found dead at rehab centre, family alleges murder

Sarwar, a volunteer at Holy Care, said, “I was told around 3.15am that someone has committed suicide in the washroom. I rushed there only to find Chandan hanging from the grille of the window with a towel.”
On information, police recovered the body and sent it to the morgue of Sher-e-Bangla Medical College and Hospital for an autopsy.
Though, the rehab staff claimed that Chandan had committed suicide, the family suspect he was murdered.
One of his relatives said, “If Chandan had committed suicide, then why did the rehab staff bring the body down before the cops reached the spot.”
Meanwhile, other patients at the rehab centre claimed that Sarwar, in charge of the volunteers, often beat them up. Chandan Sarkar was also beat up around 10.30 on Thursday, they alleged.
Mainul Haque Tamal, manager of Holy Care, said that police took the body away for post-mortem. “We will wait for the police probe.”
Shahjalal Mallick, sub-inspector at Kotwali Model police station, said the body had bruises. “We will investigate the death,” he said.