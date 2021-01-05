Youth held for ‘raping’ 7-year-old cousin

The law enforcers have arrested a man for allegedly raping his seven-year-old cousin in Chattogram city’s Baluar Dighi, UNB reports.
The 20-year-old accused, Rupon Dey, works at a restaurant in Madarbari of the port city.
Kotwali Police Station officer-in-charge Mohammad Mohsin said Rupon went to his aunt’s house in Baluar Dighi last Friday.
“His aunt was not at home at that time. And the seven-year-old girl’s father was sleeping in another room when Rupon sexually assaulted his cousin.”
The seven-year-old told her mother everything when she returned home that evening. And the girl’s parents then took her to Chittagong Medical College Hospital on Saturday.
Her father filed a case with Kotwali Police Station at night on that day. OC Mohsin said Kotwali police launched a drive after that.
“Rupon was hiding in the city’s Sholashahar on Sunday and was arrested during a raid at night,” he said.