Youth held for ‘raping’ schoolgirl in Narayanganj

Police on Monday arrested a young man for allegedly raping a sixth grader at Fatullah in Narayanganj, reports UNB.

The arrestee was identified as Farhad, 21, son of one Al Amin Mia.

Officer-in-charge of Fatullah Police Station Rokibuzzaman said Farhad was a tenant at the victim’s house and had made advances to the underage schoolgirl.

He took the girl to his house on 16 April and raped her. The victim’s mother rescued her the next day and filed a case at Fatullah Police Station, the OC said.

The girl was sent to Narayanganj General Hospital for a medical test, he said.