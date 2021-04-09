Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Chattogram

A young man was shot dead by miscreants in Saraf Bhata union of Rangunia upazila of Chattogram on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Md Mufiz, 38, a resident of the area.
Saraf Bhata union parishad chairman Sheikh Farid Uddin Chowdhury said they suspect criminal gang 'Osman brothers' carried out the killing.
Rangunia police station's officer-in-charge Mahbub Milki said they are yet to identify the killers.
Locals said Mufiz had several cases against him and suspected that he was killed by one of his rival groups.