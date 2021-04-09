Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Chattogram

A young man was shot dead by miscreants in Saraf Bhata union of Rangunia upazila of Chattogram on Friday afternoon, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Md Mufiz, 38, a resident of the area.

Saraf Bhata union parishad chairman Sheikh Farid Uddin Chowdhury said they suspect criminal gang 'Osman brothers' carried out the killing.