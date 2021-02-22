Youth shot in Chattogram polls violence dies at CMCH

A young man, who sustained gunshot wounds during Chandanaish Municipality election violence, succumbed to his injuries at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Md Habib, 20, son of one Md Ledu Mia.

Officer-in-charge of Chandanaish Police Station said the youth was shot on 14 February during polls violence.

Habib died in the afternoon, OC said.

No case has been filed over the matter, he added.

Elections in the fourth phase polls to 55 municipalities, including Chandanaish, were held on 14 February.