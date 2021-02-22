Crime and Law

Youth shot in Chattogram polls violence dies at CMCH

Prothom Alo English Desk

A young man, who sustained gunshot wounds during Chandanaish Municipality election violence, succumbed to his injuries at Chattogram Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Sunday, UNB reports.

The deceased was identified as Md Habib, 20, son of one Md Ledu Mia.

Officer-in-charge of Chandanaish Police Station said the youth was shot on 14 February during polls violence.

Habib died in the afternoon, OC said.

No case has been filed over the matter, he added.

Elections in the fourth phase polls to 55 municipalities, including Chandanaish, were held on 14 February.

Advertisement
Read more from Crime and Law

More News

BCL men attack BNP lawmaker GM Siraj at Bogura Shaheed Minar

BCL men attack BNP lawmaker for Bogura-6 on Sunday morning

Villagers attack JU students over cricket match dispute

Villagers attack JU students over cricket match dispute

Govt receives verdict copy of MP Papul’s conviction

MP Shahid Islam Papul

Woman, 2 children killed, stepson detained

Woman, 2 children killed, stepson detained