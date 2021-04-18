Youth stabbed dead in Khulna

A youth was stabbed to death by some miscreants in Khalishpur area of Khulna city early Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Liton, 26, son of Sobahan of Kashipur Baitipara area.

Kazi Mostak Ahmed, officer-in-charge of Khalishpur Police Station, said someone called Liton out of his home and when Liton along with his friend Amin came out, a group of miscreants swooped on them around 1:00am and hit both with a sharp weapon, leaving them critically injured.

Later, they were taken to Khulna Medical College and Hospital where physicians declared Liton dead.

However, the motive behind the killing could not be known immediately.