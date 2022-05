“It was not possible to say who delivered the fatal blows. However, all of them shared a common intention: that Shanto should die, or suffer very serious injuries,” he added.

Shanto’s friends took him to Dhaka Medical College Hospital (DMCH) where he was declared dead at 10:30pm, inspector Bachchu Mia, in-charge of DMCH Police Outpost, said.

The body was sent to the hospital morgue for post-mortem examination, he added.