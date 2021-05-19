Youth stabbed to death in Chattogram

Dulal Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli police station, said an argument broke out between Murad and the youths at a tea stall at 9:30pm.

"The argument soon turned violent and the youths stabbed Murad in a fit of rage," the OC said.

A seriously injured Murad was soon rushed to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, where physicians declared him dead on arrival.

A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, the officer added.

