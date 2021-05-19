Youth stabbed to death in Chattogram

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death by a group of youths over an old enmity at Charlakkhya Board Bazar in the Karnaphuli area of Chattogram on Tuesday night, police said.
The deceased was identified as Mohammad Murad, 24, son of Abdur Rahim of Charlakkhya union.
Dulal Mahmud, officer-in-charge of Karnaphuli police station, said an argument broke out between Murad and the youths at a tea stall at 9:30pm.
"The argument soon turned violent and the youths stabbed Murad in a fit of rage," the OC said.
A seriously injured Murad was soon rushed to Chattogram Medical College and Hospital, where physicians declared him dead on arrival.
A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits, the officer added.