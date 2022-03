A youth was stabbed to death over a trifling matter at Harijan Palli near the old railway station in Kurigram town on Monday morning, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Rahul Bashphor, 18, son of Pradeep Bashphor of Kacharibazar area in Gaibandha.

Quoting locals, Kurigram Sadar police station’s officer-in-charge (OC) Khan Shahriar, said the wedding ceremony of Roni Bashphor of Kacharipara area of Gaibandha district, and Antora Rani (18) Bashphor, daughter of Sumon Harijan was going on at Harijan Palli on Monday.