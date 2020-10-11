Youth’s body recovered from septic tank

Quoting the victim's mother, police said Babu used to study in China and returned home during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He used to live at a rented house in the district town with his parents.

Earlier on Friday, police rescued Shahrier, a friend of Babu, with his throat slit and sent him to Chattogram Medical College Hospital.

He informed police about the body of Babu.

Police arrested Mohammad Shaheen, caretaker of the building, in this connection.