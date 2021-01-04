Youth's throat slit and killed in Jhalakathi

The body of a man with his throat slit was found at Dapdapia zero point area of Nalchhiti upazila in Jhalakathi on Sunday night.
The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman, 22, son of one Abdus Sattar of the area. Anisur worked at Barishal-Dapdapia bridge toll plaza.
The victim’s family alleged that Jubo Dal president of Dapdapia union parisad’s Ward-2 Al Mamun and the son of one Ayub Ali of the area along with their other cohorts killed Anisur.
Locals said Anisur had a skirmish with two relatives of Jubo Dal leader Al Mamun on Sunday evening. He was found dead on the roadside at night. His body bore multiple injury marks by a sharp weapon. Locals took him to Barishal Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital where the physician declared him dead.
Nalchhiti police station inspector Abdul Halim said, Anisur’s family claimed he was killed by Jubo Dal leader and his associates.
“They have been asked to filea formal complaint. We are conducting drives to arrest Mamun and his associates meanwhile,” he added.