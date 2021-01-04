Youth's throat slit and killed in Jhalakathi

The body of a man with his throat slit was found at Dapdapia zero point area of Nalchhiti upazila in Jhalakathi on Sunday night.

The deceased was identified as Anisur Rahman, 22, son of one Abdus Sattar of the area. Anisur worked at Barishal-Dapdapia bridge toll plaza.

The victim’s family alleged that Jubo Dal president of Dapdapia union parisad’s Ward-2 Al Mamun and the son of one Ayub Ali of the area along with their other cohorts killed Anisur.