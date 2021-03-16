Yunus seeks unconditional apology to court

Chairman of Grameen Telecom and Noble laureate economist Muhammad Yunus and its (Grameen Telecom) vice chairman Ashraful Hassan have sought unconditional apology for their 'unintentional' contempt of court.

They sought this apology on Tuesday morning while appearing in a virtual High Court bench comprised of justice Md Mojibur Rahman Mia and justice Md Kamrul Hossain Mollah.

After the hearing, the court exempted them from personal appearance before the court and fixed 22 April for the next hearing.

Following a contempt of court petition filed by Md Kamruzzaman, president of Grameen Telecom’s Sramik union, the HC on 18 February summoned them to appear virtually before the court on 16 March for the non-compliance of the court order to reinstate 38 employees in Grameen Telecom.