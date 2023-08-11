Rohingya man stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazar camp

A Rohingya man was stabbed to death at the Ukhiya camp in Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.

The incident took place at Ukhiya Balukhali Camp No. 11 around 10:00 am on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Mufti Jamal, 35, son of Nazir Ahmed of Ukhiya Balukhali camp.

Confirming the incident, Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said 10-20 unidentified miscreants called Mufti Jamal and took away from his house. There they stabbed him, and then fled the spot.