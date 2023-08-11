Rohingya man stabbed to death in Cox’s Bazar camp

A Rohingya man was stabbed to death at the Ukhiya camp in Cox's Bazar, reports UNB.
The incident took place at Ukhiya Balukhali Camp No. 11 around 10:00 am on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Mufti Jamal, 35, son of Nazir Ahmed of Ukhiya Balukhali camp.
Confirming the incident, Ukhiya police station officer-in-charge (OC) Sheikh Mohammad Ali said 10-20 unidentified miscreants called Mufti Jamal and took away from his house. There they stabbed him, and then fled the spot.
Later, police rescued Nazir Ahmed and took him to Friendship Hospital, where the on-duty physician declared him dead.
Mufti Jamal was earlier a member of ARSA. However, the motif of the killing is yet to be confirmed, said OC Mohammad Ali.
The body has been sent to Cox's Bazar District Sadar Hospital morgue for autopsy, he added.