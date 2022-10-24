Locals in dread as firing inside Myanmar rocks Naikhongchhari

“Fortunately, no casualties were reported inside Bangladesh. More than 200 families living on the edge of the border were asked to move to safety. And many panicked locals went to their relatives’ houses,” Dochari union Chairman Muhammad Imran said.
In the face of continuous gunfire and mortar shelling inside Myanmar close to the Bangladesh border for six hours after a week’s stops on Saturday, local authorities evacuated 30 families in Dochari and Ghumdhum unions of Naikhongchhari to safety.
At least 15 rounds of stray bullets from Myanmar landed in Bangladesh yesterday. Fortunately, there was no casualty inside Bangladesh.
Naikhongchhari Sadar union parishad chairman Nurul Absar Imon said: “Before 11:30am Sunday, there was no firing in the area. But it suddenly started again today. Families whose houses are too close to the border were requested to move to safety.”
The Arakan Army, an ethnic armed organisation based in Rakhine state, had stopped taking up positions near the border for a long time, instead operating deep inside Myanmar. But over the past week, the Arakan Army has positioned itself closer to the border.