Locals in dread as firing inside Myanmar rocks Naikhongchhari

The firing on the Myanmar side of the international border started again Sunday, frightening locals from Dochari to Sadar unions of Bandarban’s Naikhongchhari upazila.

Firing resumed on the Myanmar side of the Bangladesh border, where the Myanmar army is engaged in fighting a well-resourced insurgency forged by the Arakan Army, around 11:30am and continued for three hours, gripping the locals with fear.

Gunshots and explosions have often been heard in the border areas for a few months as the country’s military has clashed with separatist groups.