PM Hasina calls for taking Dhaka-Tokyo investment ties to higher level

“Seeing the exemplary outcome of our two countries’ bilateral relations in the last five decades, our expectation is for a larger footprint of Japan in Bangladesh in the coming years,” she said.

The prime minister said she greatly values the opinion of businesspersons from Japan and has noted their suggestions.

“Our Embassy here in Tokyo is ready to cooperate and facilitate your ventures in Bangladesh. Please come to Bangladesh to explore the potentials of business and investment opportunities waiting for you,” she said.

The prime minister further said they have already resolved a number of regulatory and policy issues raised by Japanese companies in Bangladesh (to attract more Japanese investments).

She went on saying she took the initiative to form the Bangladesh-Japan Joint Public-Private Economic Dialogue (PPED), and she is happy that the 5th round of PPED took place on 11 April just before her arrival in Japan.

“We shall keep on improving the business environment and ensure a level playing field for you all to do businesses in Bangladesh,” she said.

Sheikh Hasina mentioned that they have one of the most liberal foreign investment regimes in South Asia.