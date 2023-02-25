Bangladesh

PM Hasina asks people to stay vigilant against militancy

Prothom Alo English Desk
Prime minister Sheikh HasinaFile photo

Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Saturday asserted that her government will continue its drive against militancy, terrorism, drugs and corruption and also asked the people to remain vigilant, reports news agency UNB.

“Our drive against militancy, terrorism, drugs and corruption will continue. All of you must remain cautious regarding this matter,” she said.

The prime minister said this while addressing a huge public rally at the TT High School ground at Bhangar Haat in Kotalipara upazila.

She also asked all guardians to stay alert so that their children don’t get involved with drugs and militancy.

The rally was addressed by Awami League presidium member Sheikh Fazlul Karim Selim and AL general secretary Obaidul Quader among others.

Kotalipara upazila unit AL president Bhabendra Nath Biswas was also present.

Earlier, the PM inaugurated 43 development projects and laid foundation stones for another five in Kotalipara.

