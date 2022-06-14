Cumilla city polls: EC responsible for ensuring congenial atmosphere

Despite a local government body polls scheduled to be held on 15 June, Cumilla city corporation elections have a national significance due to various reasons. One of the reasons is the new election commission is organising such a big election. It has naturally drawn the attention of the people. Secondly, the electoral system has almost collapsed under the previous election commission. It is now to see whether the new election commission can play any role to restore the electoral system by organising a fair election in Cumilla.

The city polls in Cumilla appear at a time when an instable and unusual environment is prevailing the country. Holding a standard election with equal participation of all parties is a normal one. But the alliance led by Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) boycotted Cumilla city polls like other local government body elections. Question remains whether this election could be termed a participatory one.