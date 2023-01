Prime minister Sheikh Hasina on Tuesday paid tributes to the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on the occasion of his historic Homecoming Day, reports UNB.

She paid homage to the father of nation by placing wreaths at his portrait in front of Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in the capital’s Dhanmondi-32 area.

After laying the wreaths, the prime minister stood in solemn silence for some time as a mark of profound respect to the memory of Bangabandhu, the architect of independent Bangladesh.