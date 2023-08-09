Khaleda admitted to Evercare Hospital for medical tests

BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia was admitted to Evercare Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday night for some medical tests.

"Madam was admitted to the hospital around 8:10 pm as per the decision of the medical board," said the BNP chief’s personal physician, professor AZM Zahid Hossain.

He said Khaleda needs to undergo some medical tests as new symptoms appear in her body. "So, she’ll have to stay in the hospital for a few days for these tests."

The BNP chief left her Gulshan residence around 6:25pm and reached the hospital around 7:50pm, said BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.