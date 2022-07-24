Absence of voters indicates democracy’s illness: CEC

Chief election commissioner Kazi Habibul Awal said the voters have become a bit discouraged and their absence from voting centers would indicate the unnatural death of democracy.

Voters must come to the polling centres to keep the democracy functional, the CEC said while meeting the representatives of Islamic Front Bangladesh at Nirbachan Bhaban in city Agargaon on Sunday.

“We are looking into our jurisdictions. We want to assure you that we have to discharge our duties as per the jurisdiction (we have). We would try our best to do that,” the CEC said.