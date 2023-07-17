Dengue: 8 die, 1,589 hospitalised in 24 hours

Eight more dengue patients died in the country during the past 24 hours till 8:00 am Monday, raising this year’s death toll to 114, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As many as 1,589 people were hospitalised with the mosquito-borne disease across the country during this period, the DGHS said in a press release on Monday.
Of the dengue patients, 878 were hospitalised in Dhaka city and 782 were admitted to various government and private hospitals outside the capital.
Of the deceased, five were in Dhaka and three outside the capital.
A total of 22,467 people have been hospitalised with dengue this year so far. Of them, 14,697 patients were in Dhaka and 7,770 were outside of the capital, according to the DGHS press release.
The rate of infection and fatalities from dengue in the first six months this year surpassed the previous records.
The situation took a turn for the worse in July as it recorded 67 deaths, against only nine deaths in the previous year’s same month.
Bangladesh registered the highest number of dengue deaths – 281 – in the previous year. Earlier, the viral fever claimed 179 lives in 2019, seven in 2020, and 105 in 2021.