World Bank MD reiterates strong support to Bangladesh

World Bank managing director for operations Axel van Trotsenburg on Tuesday reaffirmed the World Bank’s strong support for Bangladesh to help achieve its vision of upper-middle income status by 2031, reports UNB.

He came to Dhaka on Saturday on a three-day visit, marking the 50 years of partnership between the World Bank and Bangladesh.

He said Bangladesh’s development and growth trajectory is an inspiration for many countries, according to a press release.