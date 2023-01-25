Australia to work to find a durable solution: High commissioner

Australians around the world unite to mark Australia Day On 26 January and it is a chance to acknowledge the past, recognise the present and look optimistically towards the future.

"Today, we reflect on what it means to be Australian, to celebrate contemporary Australia, to acknowledge our history and connect with other Australians. We reflect on our diverse society, including our landscape, our resilience and innovation, and our bright future," Jeremy Bruer, Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh, said in a message on Wednesday.

He also said Australia Day is a day to acknowledge, interrogate and reflect upon our history. Australia doesn’t date back merely to 1788. For more than 60,000 years, Australia was cared for by the Aboriginal people, who represent one of the oldest continuing cultures on earth. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people are the traditional custodians of our lands and waterways.

They occupy a fundamental position in Australia’s story. For many indigenous Australians, Australia Day represents the complexities and hardship caused by European settlement. We recognise this history, and we respect and honour our first Australians on our national day, he added.

Jeremy Bruer said, "Today, Australia is an outward-looking country, strongly connected to the rest of the world. It is also the most successful multicultural society in the world, a country built on migration. People from over 200 countries, including Bangladesh, have chosen to call Australia home. And, as a multicultural country, Australia has benefited from its belief in diversity, inclusion and tolerance – values we hold dear."