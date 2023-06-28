PM urges to work for mankind's welfare being imbued with spirit of Eid-ul-Azha

"Dear countrymen, Assalamualaikum, the holy Eid-ul-Azha or Kurbanir Eid once again returns to our lives after a year. Kurbani means sacrifice. The Eid becomes meaningful with the sacrifice of pettiness, meanness, vanity and selfishness behind," she said in a video message to greet the people of the country on the eve of the Eid-Ul-Azha.