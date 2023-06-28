PM urges to work for mankind's welfare being imbued with spirit of Eid-ul-Azha

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina called upon all to devote themselves for the welfare of mankind being imbued with the spirit of sacrifice of the Eid-Ul-Azha, the second largest festival of the Muslim community to be celebrated tomorrow, Thursday.
"Dear countrymen, Assalamualaikum, the holy Eid-ul-Azha or Kurbanir Eid once again returns to our lives after a year. Kurbani means sacrifice. The Eid becomes meaningful with the sacrifice of pettiness, meanness, vanity and selfishness behind," she said in a video message to greet the people of the country on the eve of the Eid-Ul-Azha.
She continued, “Let us devote ourselves for the welfare of mankind and share our joy maintaining the tie of amity and brotherhood.” At the end of the message, she said, "Everyone, stay safe and healthy, Khodahafez, Eid Mubarak."
Prime Minister's press secretary Ihsanul Karim confirmed the news to BSS.