Daily infection rate falls to 2.68 per cent

The daily coronavirus infection rate in Bangladesh fell to 2.68per cent on Tuesday after the health authorities reported 396 fresh cases until Tuesday morning, reports UNB.

Thirteen new COVID-19 related deaths were also confirmed, taking the local tally to 8,298. So far, 541,434 cases have been confirmed in the country, data released by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) showed.

Bangladesh reported its first cases on March 8 and the first death on 18 March.