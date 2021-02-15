Database for migrants launched with IOM support

The data will support policymakers to understand the needs and vulnerabilities of returning migrant workers and help facilitate the creation of targeted and evidence-based reintegration and safety-net programmes.



The Bureau of Manpower, Employment and Training (BMET), custodian of the ReMIMIS, will work closely with Union Development Centers (UDC), District Employment and Manpower Offices (DEMOs) to input migrants' data into the system.



Launching the digital platform at an event at BMET, the MoEWOE minister Imran Ahmad, MP, said the need for a database to capture the information from returning migrants became very essential after the outbreak of COVID-19.



"The database will help us target support to those in need and with greater knowledge on their skills and qualifications, we will be able to use the skills of migrants to avoid them becoming a burden on the State," he added.