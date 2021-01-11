DCAB condoles death of Mizanur Rahman Khan

The Diplomatic Correspondents Association, Bangladesh (DCAB) on Monday expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of its founding member and joint editor of Prothom Alo Mizanur Rahman Khan, reports UNB.
Journalist Mizanur Rahman Khan breathed his last on Monday evening while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the capital city. He was 53.
Mizanur Rahman left behind his mother, wife, three children, five brothers, three sisters and a host of friends, relatives and well-wishers to mourn his death.
In a condolence message, DCAB president Pantho Rahaman and general secretary AKM Moinuddin conveyed deep sympathy to the bereaved family members and sought eternal peace of the departed soul.
Mizanur Rahman tested positive for coronavirus on 2 December and initially was admitted to Gonoshasthya Kendra on 5 December. As his condition deteriorated, he was shifted to Universal Medical College Hospital in Mohakhali on 10 December.
He was under treatment in ICU there. As his condition worsened, he was put on life support on Saturday afternoon. Then at 6:05pm Monday evening the physicians pronounced him dead.